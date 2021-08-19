Man to die by hanging for stabbing debtor to death over N3,000.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Aisha Ibrahim-Mahmoud, held that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the man to death by hanging.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offence on April 6, 2018 at Fagge Quarters, Kano.

He said that on the same date at 6.00p.m., Gwanda went to the victim’s residence to collect the N3,000 which his brother had earlier lent to deceased and promised to pay back.

Sorondinki told the court that a misunderstanding ensued between the convict and the victim.

“In the process, the defendant stabbed the victim with a knife on his stomach and back.

“Ibrahim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

The prosecutor, who said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code, presented three witnesses during the trail.

Gwanda had however pleaded not guilty to the charge.