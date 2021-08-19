RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man to die by hanging for stabbing debtor to death over N3,000

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Nura Gwanda to death by hanging, for stabbing 27-year-old Mudan Ibrahim to death with a knife.

Man to die by hanging for stabbing debtor to death over N3,000.
Man to die by hanging for stabbing debtor to death over N3,000.

Gwanda, who resides at Fagge Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a count charge of culpable homicide.

Recommended articles

The Presiding Judge, Justice Aisha Ibrahim-Mahmoud, held that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the man to death by hanging.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offence on April 6, 2018 at Fagge Quarters, Kano.

He said that on the same date at 6.00p.m., Gwanda went to the victim’s residence to collect the N3,000 which his brother had earlier lent to deceased and promised to pay back.

Sorondinki told the court that a misunderstanding ensued between the convict and the victim.

“In the process, the defendant stabbed the victim with a knife on his stomach and back.

“Ibrahim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

The prosecutor, who said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code, presented three witnesses during the trail.

Gwanda had however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Najib Hamisu, also produced one witness at the trial.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku, Fayemi, others urge citizens to defend democracy

Police rescue 12 kidnapped victims from Zamfara hoodlums

40% of Nigerian youths involved in drug abuse – NDLEA

INEC officially lists Soludo APGA's candidate for Anambra governorship election

EFCC arrests ex-Abia Gov Theodore Orji

President Buhari ratifies International Coffee Agreement, 2007

FG, World Bank set to revive abandoned Ladi Kwali Training Centre

Police arrest 4 suspects who specialise in robbing, killing POS operators

Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 related complications - Family