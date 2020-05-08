However, a man from Georgia, US, was left in a huge dilemma after testing both positive and negative in a span of four hours.

Reports say Shaun Smith is unsure of his health status after getting tested twice on Saturday, May 2, and receiving contrasting results from two different facilities.

Fox 5 Atlanta News reported the man who lives in Cobb County as having had a test done 10 days earlier which came negative but then decided to do another, days later, at Piedmont Hospital that came positive.

Just to be cocksure, Smith decided to have another text, this time at a CVS pharmacy, which came back negative, leaving him in a state of confusion.

“I was positive at 8 o’clock in the morning and negative at 12:30 pm in the afternoon, it freaked me out when that happened, I went into overdrive," Smith said in an interview.

According to him, he had started noticing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 but the hospital could not test him again until after three weeks.

He believed he must have gotten infected with the virus during the 10 days between his first and second test followed all the preventive measures.

Smith claimed to have raised his concerns with the health officials, state health board, and the governor's office but all his efforts were futile.

“These different groups that should know the information and should be giving me the information, they don’t know and they’re not giving me the information, just keep us safe. The tests are not accurate. Make sure we can have accurate tests," Smith added.