The suspect strangled his 8-year-old son after finding out that he had eaten the meat his wife prepared for him.

According to a report by Daily Monitor, the incidence occurred on Wednesday at their residence in Buwamwibi village, Maefe parish in Maefe Sub-county.

A witness, identified as Ms. Everline Sellah, explained that on the fateful night, the suspect came back home drunk and requested for his meat. He got angry after his son confessed that he ate it.

"I heard when the son told him that he had eaten it and I knew it would annoy him but I did not expect that he would kill him because of meat.

"We thought he was joking but when we rushed there, we found the child dead. He had strangled him to death," she said.

District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Denis Kamugisha, confirmed the incident.

Kamugisha said, "The suspect killed his son after he found out he had eaten his meat kept for him by his wife, who was away when the incident happened. We were alerted and have arrested him."

He added that the suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court for murder after investigation is concluded.