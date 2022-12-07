Man strangles 20-year-old lover to d*ath over fear of exposing their oath

The suspect, who was paraded before journalists at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, was said to have lured the victim to an enclosed area, where he strangled Ajala to death.

“On November 20, 2022, around 12 noon, we got a report at the Owode-Ogbomoso Divisional Police Headquarters from one Ajala Emmanuel, that he received a call from his daughter’s guardian intimating him about her demise.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on November 19, around 10am, the suspect lured the deceased to a remote location where he strangled her to death for the fear that she might reveal details of their administered oath and sexual escapades, which had been going on for a while after stumbling on her packing her belongings,” Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso stated, as he recounted how Oyebode murdered Ajala.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect had confessed to the crime, and would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Aside from Oyebode, the Oyo Police Command also paraded one Olorunkoya Kolawole for conspiracy and kidnapping.

Osifeso said Kolawole was apprehended after men of the state command acted on a distress call that one Jesuferanmi had been kidnapped.