Man stoned to d*ath over N700 in Ondo, suspect remanded

Asojo was said to have engaged another person in a fight with a man who owed him (Asojo) N700 on Saturday, December 28, 2022, at Ute town, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that while acting as a peacemaker between the debtor, and Asojo, the 59-year-old, who was a security guard in a public primary school, was reportedly hit with a stone in the head.

The victim was later rushed to a hospital where he died two days after.

Following the incident, Asojo was dragged before an Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure, where he was remanded in a custodian Centre for stoning Adewole to death.

The defendant was arraigned on one count of murder.

The prosecution argued that the offense contravenes sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37 Vol. II Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen urged the court to remand the defendant to the Olokuta Custodial Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In his ruling, the Magistrate, R.O. Yakubu ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till March 19, 2023, for mention.

In a related development, a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, had remanded a suspected cultist, Usman Badmus, for allegedly killing a shoemaker, Adesanya Mayowa, in the Gbagada area of the state.