Man steals vehicle parts, wifi chrome worth ₦300k, bags 1 year jail term

News Agency Of Nigeria

When the man was caught, he allegedly could not provide a satisfactory explanation on how he got the items.

Man steals vehicle parts, wifi chrome worth ₦300k, bags 1 year jail term [Getty Images]
The Magistrate, Ganiyu Tiamiyu, sentenced Oshiozemhede after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing. Tiamiyu, whose judgment was with no option of fine, sentenced the convict to one year imprisonment with hard labour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict was initially arraigned on February 8. The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan had told the court that Oshiozemhede committed the offence on February 5, at No 37, Nuru-Oniwo St., Aguda, Surulere Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that Oshiozemhede had scaled the fence of a house in Aguda and stole vehicle mirrors and wifi chrome. He had told the court that when Oshiozemhede was caught, he allegedly could not provide a satisfactory explanation on how he got the items.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 280 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

