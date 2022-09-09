Man steals 90-year-old father's ATM card after injecting him to death

He added that the sudden disappearance of the 90-year-old retired army corporal raised suspicions.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of Hassan, a biological son of the missing old man.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have administered pain killer injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy immediately after.

“This he did after returning from the bank where he took his father to renew his ATM card.

“He took the father on a motorcycle which he borrowed to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated him to death after the father had collected the new ATM card.

“He thereafter dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the ATM card,’’ Okasanmi stated.

The police spokesman added that Hassan thereafter escaped to Kaduna State and started withdrawing from his late father’s account. He already withdrew N59,000 before he was arrested.

Okasanmi stated also that Hassan sold the borrowed motorcycle before he escaped to Kaduna where he was arrested.

“’The ATM card and the stolen motorcycle have been recovered,’’ he stated.