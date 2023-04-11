Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

It was gathered that the deceased borrowed the money from the suspect in January 2023, with the promise to refund it in a few weeks' time.

However, in spite of the pleas from Wurawa for Yohana to refund the loan, he refused to do so, which prompted the defendant to pick a jackknife at Kara Market, in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state, to stab the debtor’s back and hand.

According to some eyewitnesses, who saw the deceased bleeding, he couldn’t make it to the Epe General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

One Omotayo was said to have reported the case to the Akodo Police Division from where it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, revealed to Magistrate P. E Nwaka of a Lagos court that the defendant committed the crime on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He, however, argued that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The charge read, “That you, Bitrus Wurawa, on March 18, 2023, around 6.23 pm at Kara Market, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully killed one Ezekiel Yohana, 23. by stabbing him with a jackknife.”

Nurudeen prayed the court to remand the defendant to the correctional centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate, Nwaka, therefore remand the defendant to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the DPP.