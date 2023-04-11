The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was said to have refused to pay the ₦‎14,000 loan he took from the suspect in January 2023.

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos
Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the deceased borrowed the money from the suspect in January 2023, with the promise to refund it in a few weeks' time.

However, in spite of the pleas from Wurawa for Yohana to refund the loan, he refused to do so, which prompted the defendant to pick a jackknife at Kara Market, in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state, to stab the debtor’s back and hand.

According to some eyewitnesses, who saw the deceased bleeding, he couldn’t make it to the Epe General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Omotayo was said to have reported the case to the Akodo Police Division from where it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, revealed to Magistrate P. E Nwaka of a Lagos court that the defendant committed the crime on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He, however, argued that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The charge read, “That you, Bitrus Wurawa, on March 18, 2023, around 6.23 pm at Kara Market, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully killed one Ezekiel Yohana, 23. by stabbing him with a jackknife.

Nurudeen prayed the court to remand the defendant to the correctional centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The magistrate, Nwaka, therefore remand the defendant to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the DPP.

He adjourned the case till Friday, May 5, 2023.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Assembly will remain sealed – CP

Plateau Assembly will remain sealed – CP

I won’t campaign for PDP if Dino wins Kogi governorship ticket — Wike

I won’t campaign for PDP if Dino wins Kogi governorship ticket — Wike

Otti names Onyenkpa, Omogui, Oteh, others as Transition Council members

Otti names Onyenkpa, Omogui, Oteh, others as Transition Council members

Kaduna Govt. seeks media support for a hitch-free 2023 census exercise

Kaduna Govt. seeks media support for a hitch-free 2023 census exercise

Court denies Uja bail for making sensitive statement about Tinubu

Court denies Uja bail for making sensitive statement about Tinubu

Zulum extends Borno teachers’ retirement age by 5 years

Zulum extends Borno teachers’ retirement age by 5 years

With 62,449 votes, Jandor explains how he can be declared winner of Lagos gov election

With 62,449 votes, Jandor explains how he can be declared winner of Lagos gov election

Global growth slows to 2% in 2023 – World Bank

Global growth slows to 2% in 2023 – World Bank

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Police badge

Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

15 burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash

Nigerian court

Court awards ₦‎240,000 cost against UI school for stalling hijab case

22-yr-old man set ablaze in Calabar for allegedly stealing android phone (salacebase)

22-yr-old man set ablaze in Calabar for allegedly stealing android phone