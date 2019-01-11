The 29-year-old suspect killed his wife, Rifkatu David, over claim of promiscuity.

The suspect stabbed his wife after to death for having an affair with her ex-lover.

Speaking about the incident, David said, "I used a knife to kill her for her refusal to adhere to my instruction. I told her to desist from sleeping with men, but she boasted that nothing would happen, so, I lost my temper and stabbed her."

He further stated that his deceased wife was an unfaithful woman who had no respect for her husband.

Spokesperson of the Niger State command, Muhammad Abubakar, stated that the matter has been charged to court