According to a Facebook user who narrated the story, the incident occurred in Port Harcourt road in Aba, Abia State on Monday, December 24, 2018.

https://web.facebook.com/chibuikem.ezemannaya/posts/396929424380309

The suspect was said to have taken the child, identified as Kamsy, on a stroll before he stabbed her in the stomach.

The angry mob that apprehended him found Codeine in his pocket before he was handed over to the authorities.