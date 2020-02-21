The South African police in Mecklenburg outside Burgersfort is reportedly putting their best foot forward to apprehend Senyatse Lucas Phashawho is alleged to have committed the act at ga-Pasha village, Polokwane.

The bodies of the children were found at two different locations in the area, reports say.

Man stabs his 4 children to death, claiming their mom had cheated and infected him with HIV

The suspect allegedly informed a neighbour on Tuesday morning, 18 February 2020, about the murders and also indicated to him the places where the bodies were.

The police were then informed and on arrival, the lifeless bodies of three children aged 09, 07 and 05 were found in the nearby bushes and that of a 3-year-old was found next to the local mountain, at about 3 kilometres from the first scene.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspect stopped the vehicle transporting the kids from school on Monday 17 February 2020. The driver, who knows the father, stopped and let the kids go with their father.

Three of the children were found with stab wounds. The youngest was found with open wounds. The children were identified as follows:

• Katlego Pasha, a 9-year-old boy

• Joyce Pasha, a 7-year-old girl

• Tshepo Phasha, a 5-year-old girl

• Adel Phasha, a 3-year-old boy.

It is further reported that the man had taken to Facebook to accuse the children’s mother of cheating and infecting him with HIV.

The sad incident has engendered condemnation from all quarters including the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, who also visited the scene.

Four counts murder have been opened and Police investigations are continuing.