ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was arrested by the deceased’s friends and handed over to the police for prosecution.

He was arrested at a bar in Ikorodu [Temilolasobola/Instagram]
He was arrested at a bar in Ikorodu [Temilolasobola/Instagram]

Recommended articles

Mogaji was apprehended at F1 Bar in Ikorodu by friends and well-wishers of the deceased after evading capture for three weeks.

He has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

The sister of the deceased shared the news of Mogaji's capture on X, expressing relief and gratitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Good evening, friends. My sister’s killer, Fatai Mogaji Abdulsalam, was caught last night at F1 Bar Ikorodu by well-wishers and Ope’s friends. He has been moved to Panti Police Station," she wrote.

Reports indicate that Opeyemi was brutally stabbed multiple times, including in one of her eyes.

After the attack, Mogaji allegedly wrapped her in a bedsheet, dragged her into his kitchen, locked her up, and fled the scene.

The incident came to light after the sister of the deceased posted about it on social media, alleging that the murder occurred following a fight between Opeyemi and Mogaji on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, around 5 am.

In her post on X, the sister detailed the events of that night. She wrote: "On July 10, 2024, my younger sister Opeyemi went clubbing at Bells Bar Itamaga along Ijede, Elepe, Ikorodu. She met her ex-boyfriend there, and they went chilling together. At around 5 am, they got into a fight, and her ex-boyfriend Fatai Mogaji stabbed her multiple times. He stabbed her 22 times, including her eyes. He wrapped her with his bedsheet, put her in the kitchen, and locked the door. He killed her and wrapped her in the kitchen, then locked the door. He was planning to come back to clean up. The landlord called the police. Please help me find this guy, Fatai."

ADVERTISEMENT

The post caught the attention of the Police Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who ordered an immediate investigation.

"This is callous. Swing into action immediately and ensure the culprit is apprehended," he tweeted.

The sister of the deceased also made an appeal for justice, stating, "Please we want her to be buried and her killer to face the wrath of the law. Please, friends, help me repost till it gets to the right table. My family does not have money; even his being caught was by the grace of God and the blood of my sister."

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development, stating that the suspect is now cooling off in custody.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building

The security guard was on the other end of the street when the car was stolen [Daily Post Nigeria]

Residents beat security guard to coma over car theft in Lagos

Northern coalition backout of nationwide protest

Northern coalition withdraw from planned protest, give reasons

The driver will spend time in a correctional facility (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Driver bags 1-year jail term with no fine option for stealing company car