Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Lagos

Mogaji was apprehended at F1 Bar in Ikorodu by friends and well-wishers of the deceased after evading capture for three weeks.

He has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

The sister of the deceased shared the news of Mogaji's capture on X, expressing relief and gratitude.

"Good evening, friends. My sister’s killer, Fatai Mogaji Abdulsalam, was caught last night at F1 Bar Ikorodu by well-wishers and Ope’s friends. He has been moved to Panti Police Station," she wrote.

Reports indicate that Opeyemi was brutally stabbed multiple times, including in one of her eyes.

After the attack, Mogaji allegedly wrapped her in a bedsheet, dragged her into his kitchen, locked her up, and fled the scene.

The incident came to light after the sister of the deceased posted about it on social media, alleging that the murder occurred following a fight between Opeyemi and Mogaji on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, around 5 am.

In her post on X, the sister detailed the events of that night. She wrote: "On July 10, 2024, my younger sister Opeyemi went clubbing at Bells Bar Itamaga along Ijede, Elepe, Ikorodu. She met her ex-boyfriend there, and they went chilling together. At around 5 am, they got into a fight, and her ex-boyfriend Fatai Mogaji stabbed her multiple times. He stabbed her 22 times, including her eyes. He wrapped her with his bedsheet, put her in the kitchen, and locked the door. He killed her and wrapped her in the kitchen, then locked the door. He was planning to come back to clean up. The landlord called the police. Please help me find this guy, Fatai."

The post caught the attention of the Police Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who ordered an immediate investigation.

"This is callous. Swing into action immediately and ensure the culprit is apprehended," he tweeted.

The sister of the deceased also made an appeal for justice, stating, "Please we want her to be buried and her killer to face the wrath of the law. Please, friends, help me repost till it gets to the right table. My family does not have money; even his being caught was by the grace of God and the blood of my sister."