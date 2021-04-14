Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife.

He said that about the same time, his second wife, Aishatu Umar, also came out of the compound and indicated that she was going to the toilet, just behind the compound.

The suspect told the Police that after waiting for some time for her return, he went round to search for his wife and later heard her voice in the neighbour’s house.

He claimed that he entered the house and met the deceased with his wife, adding that he immediately left the scene and rushed to a brother, one Abubakar Abdulrahman, to inform him of what he had seen.

The suspect said that not long after, the deceased sent for him so that they could both discuss.

According to the suspect, in the course of the discussion, an argument ensued and he grabbed an iron rod and stabbed the deceased on the neck, leading to his demise.