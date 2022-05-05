RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man spends 7 years in prison after breaking policeman’s side mirror

Damilare Famuyiwa

Men of the defunct-Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), according to Babatunde Abbas, a newly-freed inmate, subjected him to agony after shooting his leg five times to confess to armed robbery. Babatunde Abbas, a 54-year-old freed inmate, has narrated that he spent no less than seven years in prison after he broke the rear view mirror of a policeman’s car.

Sharing his testimony during the third edition of the 2022 Prison and Hospital Ministry Conference of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Abbas recalled that in 2015, after breaking the policeman’s mirror by mistake, he was taken into custody, where he was tortured to admit to a crime he didn’t commit.

According to Abbas, after being severely tortured by men of the defunct-Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), he was charged to court and remanded in the Oba Custodial Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His words: “I was tortured by SARS men, who shot my leg about five times to force me to confess to armed robbery. I and another person were charged to court without a lawyer to defend us. The complainant never showed up and the prosecuting counsel, Mrs Aroleba, brought in SARS men to testify as witnesses against us.

“While in prison, an RCCG team brought in Barrister Tope Akingbogun to stand in for us in 2017. They kept taking us to court before Justice Akinyemi at High Court 4. He (Akinyemi) identified me at a particular sitting and asked why my case was taking so long and I begged the judge to specifically request that the complainant be summoned to court as only he could testify if I committed the crime.

“He (complainant) finally appeared in court and the judge asked what I stole from him and he confirmed to the judge that I stole nothing. On January 14, 2022, Justice Akinyemi struck out the charge levelled against me and declared my freedom from prison.”

Maintaining that his freedom is divine, Abbas stated there are several people like him languishing in the Oba Prison for offences they know nothing about.

Damilare Famuyiwa

