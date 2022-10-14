RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Damilare Famuyiwa

A heated argument ensued between the couple over the school fees of their three children.

One Oluranti Badejo has smashed the head of his wife Folashade on the wall of their house in Orimerunmu, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident, according to multiple reports, happened on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, when Folashade, who’s a fashion designer, got into a heated argument with her husband.

The couple were said to be arguing over the school fees of their three children.

Having smashed his 40-year-old wife’s head on the wall, Oluranti, 50, according to their eight-year-old daughter, Jumoke, abandoned the woman on the floor, as she writhed in pain.

To make it look like she was electrocuted, the man was said to have used a hot iron to burn her corpse.

“On getting to their house on Wednesday morning, I saw my sister’s body was burnt with an electric iron and blood was still oozing out of her nostrils and ears.

“The two of them always quarrelled just like any other couple and when I lived with them for three months, no day passed that he did not beat her, especially over money matters.

“On several occasions, even when I was living with them at Ajegunle, Oluranti beat my sister whenever he returned home from work, even when she was asleep,” Folasade’s younger brother, Lekan Yusuf, who claimed to have received a distress call on the incident from the couple’s neighbour, stated.

However, while the lifeless body of Folashade had been taken to a mortuary in the Sagamu area of Ogun State for post-mortem examination, the suspect, whom according to the police, strangled his wife to death, had been arrested.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

