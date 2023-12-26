Man smashes neighbour’s head with heavy stick in Ogun

Ogbole, according to a police source, smashed Jimoh’s head with a heavy stick on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Though what led to the fight was unknown as of the time of filing this report, the source said the duo, who had been neighbours, engaged in a violent duel, and efforts by other neighbours to separate the two yielded no result.

While noticing that the deceased had the upper hand, the suspect was said to have run into his compound, and the people who were trying to separate them thought they had seen the end of the duel.

However, the people were shocked and scrambled for safety when they saw the suspect with a heavy stick.

Before the victim could realise what was happening, the suspect was said to have smashed the stick on his head, after which he reportedly fell on his back with blood gushing out from that part of his head.

Shocked by the horrifying scene they just witnessed, the police source said the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was said to have died midway to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Lagos, where he was said to have been referred.