Man suddenly slumps and dies while walking along Ogun roadside

The deceased was reportedly walking on the roadside in Oke-Abetu area of Abeokuta South Local government in Ogun State, when he suddenly slumped and died.

According to a community member, who spoke on a condition of anonymity for fear of being quizzed by the police, the man who appeared healthy just slumped without colliding with anything and died immediately.

“The man was walking along the roadside when we noticed that he just slumped and died. He does not look like someone who is sick and he did not collide with anything that we may say is the cause of his death,” the source was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another source within the school located at the spot where the man died, who only identified as Vice-Principal Academics, said the school management in conjunction with the community leaders had made efforts to get government authorities to pick up the remains of the man but it did not yield any result.

His words, “We discovered the corpse yesterday when we saw people gathered around him. We learnt that the man was walking by the roadside before he slumped and died immediately. The school management reached out to the community CDA and the police in Adatan.

“The Principal of our school in the company of the police took the corpse to Sacred Heart Hospital in Lantoro and State Hospital, Ijaiye to deposit the corpse at their morgue but they rejected it saying there was no space to accommodate it. As we speak the corpse has been returned back to the spot where he died.”

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, stated that the man’s identity remains unknown, adding that no family members have been identified.