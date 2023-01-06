Man slits brother’s throat with razor blade over fraud proceeds in Delta

Ukodo was said to have slit the throat of his brother with a razor blade following the payment of proceeds of his Internet fraudulent deal into the deceased’s bank account. Ukodo was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital he was rushed to for treatment.

When this writer reached out to Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Delta State, to confirm the incident, he didn’t pick his calls, nor respond to his message.

In a related development, tension gripped residents of Sapele in Delta State, as gunmen shot dead four people, including the Legislative Leader of the Warri North Local Government Area, Grikpa Bigha, in the metropolis.

The assassins, who stormed the community on Wednesday, January 6, 2023, also shot dead one Alhaji Bello, a businessman who dealt in tricycles and motorbikes.

It was gathered that a boutique operator, Matthew Eroso, and his sales girl, were also reportedly shot dead in front of their shop along Mission Road, by Lexi Junction.

Lamenting the spate of killings on his Facebook page, Khalil Samuel, a resident of the troubled town, wrote, “Four people killed in Sapele this (Wednesday) morning. Sapele needs serious intervention.”