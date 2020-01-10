A 35-year-old Kenyan man identified as Boniface Mutuku Munyao, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, appeared before a Kagundo Magistrate's court, for allegedly having sex with a female dog before killing it.

The suspect who resides in Mbondoni village in Isinga location, Kangundo Sub County, was charged with killing an animal and committing an unnatural act with a dog.

He was arrested at his house on Wednesday, January 7, by police officers after his neighbours raised an alarm.

Munyao was said to have returned home from an unknown place with the German shepherd dog on Monday, January 6.

This appears not to be the first time the suspect would be caught engaging in bestiality, as his neighbours alleged that two months ago, he was caught sleeping with a neighbour’s sheep.

According to the police Area Chief, Bethwel King’ele, the suspect held the dog captive in his house for several days, engaging in bestiality with the dog before killing it.

“He was found having sex with the dog after some neighbours noticed a foul smell since the homestead which belongs to his grandmother is abandoned,” he said.

“In his own confession, the man said he ‘defiled’ the dog for several days and later strangled the animal to death using a rope,” King’ele was quoted as saying.

The Police Chief noted that dozens of used condoms were recovered from the scene Munyao was caught having sex with the dog.

He added, “That is a very shameful and ungodly act which we cannot tolerate in society. Those claiming the man is of unsound mind should also tell us why he decided to use condoms on the dog."

The man who denied the charges against him after being arraigned before Magistrate D. Orimba, was freed on Ksh100, 000 cash bail. The case will be mentioned on January 22.