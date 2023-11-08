Man shot dead while testing bulletproof charm in Bauchi

Ali reportedly went into Damaiwa bush with four other people to test if a charm would protect him against gunshots.

Unfortunately for him, when a locally-made gun was shot at him to ascertain the efficacy of the charm, it failed and he died in the process.

Confirming this incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Bauchi State, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement, said that when the Force received information of the incident, operatives rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to the hospital.

The victim was, however, certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

Following the demise of Ali, two of the suspects were immediately arrested while the remaining two others were still at large.

“On October 31, 2023, at about 8:30 am, information received from the officer-in-charge of the Bursali Police Outstation under Zaki Division revealed that one Danladi Ya’u, male (28) of Damaiwa village via Bursali ward Zaki LGA, Bauchi State, a native doctor (mediciner) and three other accomplices now at large, went to Damaiwa bush with the sole aim to test a gun medicine on one Muhammadu Ali, male (43) of the same address.

“While on the process, the said Muhammadu Murtala was unfortunately (shot) with the locally made gun by the said Danladi Ya’u (defendant).

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO Zaki swiftly swung into action, rushed to the scene, and evacuated the victim to General Hospital Jakusko Yobe State for medical attention, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Moreover, two suspects were immediately arrested, and efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest the fleeing accomplices. The investigation is ongoing, after which the defendants will be charged to court,” the statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.