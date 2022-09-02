A man identified as Peter Orji, has shot his brother Godwin to death in Uruagu, in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The suspect went for his gun after his brother asked him to pay the N1,500 electricity bill of his apartment, and shot him dead.
Orji, according to Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, had a disagreement over the payment of an electricity bill of N1,500 in their residence.
Godwin was said to have been displeased with Orji’s refusal to pay the N1,500 for his electricity bill, after which he influenced the disconnection of power supply into the latter’s apartment.
In the course of their disagreement, Ikenga said an argument ensued between the duo, during which Orji brought out a gun to shoot Godwin to death.
The police spokesperson, however, said the suspect reported himself to the nearest station in the area to avoid being lynched by angry mob.
While noting that immediately Orji turned himself in to the police, he was arrested and taken into custody alongside his wife, who was nabbed at the crime scene.
Reacting to the incident, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.
Meanwhile, two kidnappers and a yet-to-be-identified vigilante were recently killed when a gang of abductors engaged security operatives in a gun battle.
It was gathered that the incident happened in the Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
The abductors were said to have been trailed to their hideouts in Doka Auwalu Mountain in Toro area of the state, where they engaged in a gun duel.
