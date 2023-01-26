ADVERTISEMENT
Man shoots brother-in-law to d*ath for cheating on his sister

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man shot his sister’s husband to death after suspecting that the latter was cheating on her with another lady in Delta State.

A man identified as Iduh Hausa, has shot dead his brother-in-law, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed.

Hausa was said to have suspected his brother-in-law cheating on his sister, whom he was married to.

It was gathered that the incident which happened in Ileje, Umunede in the Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, has thrown the community into mourning.

“Mr Iduh Hausa shot his brother-in-law to death just because he (suspect) claimed that the man was dating another lady.

“He said the brother-in-law was cheating on his sister,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the suspect was at large.

“Yes, it is confirmed; we have not arrested the suspect; he’s still at large. Effort is ongoing to arrest him wherever he is hiding,” the police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, some yet-to-be identified gunmen have abducted a housewife, Tosin Olayinka, and her child at Otaefun community, Osogbo in Osun State.

Olayinka and her child were returning from her shop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, when they were whisked away.

Disclosing the incident, Mayowa Fagbohungbe, the Public Relations Officer of the Union Baptist Church, Osogbo, where the victims used to worship, said the assailants had contacted the family and demanded N5 million ransom.

“The Senior Pastor of Union Baptist Church Odi-Olowo Osogbo, Rev. Dr Sunday Adediwura Adeoye, wishes to announce that a committed member of the church of God, Mrs Olayinka Tosin Kayode, and her child were kidnapped by unknown gunmen around 6pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around Otaefun/Kobongboe while returning home from her shop around the same axis,@ Fagbohungbe stated.

The church PRO solicited for support for the release of the victims.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
