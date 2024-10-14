Man sets his 60-year-old grandmother ablaze in Jigawa

The tragic incident occurred after Mas’ud reportedly became frustrated with his grandmother's constant questions about his well-being, which she had expressed concern about due to his apparent mental instability.

Multiple reports have it that Mas’ud had previously warned his grandmother to stop asking about his health, but she persisted. In a confessional statement made later, he explained that his grandmother’s repeated inquiries pushed him to take extreme action.

“She frequently asked about my health, and I asked her what was happening to me but she kept mum. That was what informed my decision to pour petrol on her,” Mas’ud stated.

He admitted to pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze, claiming that this would finally silence her questioning. According to him, the constant enquiries about his mental stability irritated him, such that he had to set her ablaze to stop her from asking.

The spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, Shiisu Lawan Adam confirmed the incident and revealed that Mas’ud, who has a history of mental health issues, had been receiving treatment at the Kazaure Psychiatric Hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect has been struggling with mental health challenges, which may have contributed to his actions.