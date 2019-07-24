Enugu State High Court Judge, Justice K. I. Okpe, has reportedly sentenced one Akpudili Anayo to imprisonment for diverting N13m penson fund in the state.

Punch reports that the Enugu State Government had on May 3, 2017 directed that the May, June and July 2017 pension and salaries of the state pensioners and three other agencies be paid through cheques after physical verification.

At the end of the verification exercise, it was gathered that Anayo, who was an ad hoc staff in charge of computing the names of the verified civil servants conspired with three fake pensioners to divert the funds.

The convict reportedly used the account of one Ngene Somtochukwu, Ani Ifeyinwa and Patience Chimezie, domiciled in Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC and First Bank, respectively to divert pension funds and salaries meant for civil servants in 17 local governments in the state.

Following the revelation, the state government was said to have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)alleging fraudulent transactions traced to the convict.

According to Punch, Anayo was subsequently arraigned on April 8, 2019, by the zonal office the EFCC before Justice Okpe on six counts bordering on forgery, impersonation, conspiracy and stealing.

During his arraignment, Anayo pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against.

The charges read: “That you, Akpudili Christian Anayo, sometime in June 2017, at Enugu State within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Enugu State, stole the sum of N5,034,435 only through Christian Chimezie Patience’s Fidelity Bank account, property of the Enugu State Government Pension Board, thereby committing an offence of stealing contrary to Section 342 of the Criminal Code Law of the Enugu State, Cap. 30, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004, and punishable under Section 353 of the same law.”

The court therefore convicted him but suspended his sentence till Tuesday, July 23, 2019.