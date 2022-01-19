Man sentenced to life in prison for raping, impregnating 14-yr-old in-law.

Delivering judgment, Soladoye said that the prosecution had proved every ingredient for the offence of defilement. She described the prosecution witnesses as “compelling and convincing”.

“This is contrary to that of the defence which was rather shallow and full of fallacy. The evidence of the defence witnesses were merely self serving,” she said.

The judge admonished parents to stop sending their children to stay with relatives and advised that they should plan their families by giving birth to the number of children they can afford.

“The defendant maltreated the victim (his wife’s niece) by defiling her. The conduct of this so called in-law is hurtful and demeaning. Where is the defendant’s humanity and moral compass?

“This case is a reflection of sexual lawlessness that occurs within the family circle.

“The defendant must be duly sanctioned in the hope that this will serve as a deterrent to others to not tow the line of sexual misconduct.

“The defendant Ofure Siakpere, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine.

“His name shall also be registered in the Sex Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government,” she said.

According to the lead state prosecutor, Mrs Funke Adegoke, Siakpere committed the offence on or about March 2018 at his residence located at No. 10, Salaudeen Imam St., Lagos.

The convict was 35-years old when the offence was committed.

NAN reports that during the trial two witnesses; the survivor and a medical doctor, Dr Aniekan Makanjuola from Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) testified on behalf of the prosecution.

The survivor in her evidence said that she was overpowered and defiled on at least 15 occasions by the convict while living with him and his wife who was her aunt.

She said that anytime she resisted his advances, he beats her up.

The survivor said that she became pregnant as a result of the abuse.

As at the time of her testimony in court, she had delivered a baby.

The convict and his wife, Mrs Adebimpe Siakpere testified for the defence.