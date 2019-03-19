The judgement was made on Monday, March 18, 2019 by Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye after finding him guilty on two counts of conspiracy to rob and armed robbery.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant and two of his gang members had on November 30, 2013, around 2am, robbed and shot his stepmother, Taibat Lawal and his step-sister Sherifat Olanipekun.

The prosecutor told the court that the suspect and his gang destroyed the front door of his stepsister with an axe before robbing and shooting her and her 90-year-old mother, leaving them to die.

Delivering the judgement on the case, Justice Ipaye said, "I find you (Lawal) guilty as charged on count one of conspiracy to rob and on count two of armed robbery as charged in the amended charge.

"May the Lord God have mercy on your soul."

Counsel to the suspect, who has been standing trial since May 3, 2016, had before the judgement pleaded the court to temper justice with mercy.

His lawyer, E. B. Obogwu, noted that the suspect had a son who depended on him.