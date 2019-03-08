The verdict was given by Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos High Court in Ikeja.

Before the judgement was passed, Shonde had on May 5, 2016, beat the deceased a banker to death because he suspected her of cheating on him with a publisher.

Ronke was reportedly discovered dead at their residence in Egbeda by a house keeper who also found locked in the house their two children who were aged 6 and 4 respectively.

The couple were reportedly known for many episodes of domestic violence prior to the murder.