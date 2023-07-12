ADVERTISEMENT
Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing hotel owner, manager

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convict who confessed to the crime said the victims treated him badly while he was working at their hotel.

Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing hotel owner, manager (image used for illustrative purpose)
Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing hotel owner, manager (image used for illustrative purpose)

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court sitting in the Ikeja area of the state, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, found Ehizojie guilty of killing the owner of Etashol and Suites Hotel, Olusola Olusoga, and the manager of the hotel, Tunji Omikunle, in the Ojodu Berger area of the state.

Finding the 30-year-old guilty of beating and strangulating Olusoga, Ogala held that the prosecution proved the two-count charge of murder beyond a reasonable doubt. In her judgment, the judge held that the crux of the case of the prosecution was premised upon the confessional statement of the convict as well as circumstantial evidence.

She stated that the court had carefully considered the retracted defence statement, which showed where Ehizojie stated that one of the hotel workers, Henry, had informed him that he observed that the owner of the hotel kept money at home.

Ogala said, “The defendant, in his confessional statement, said Olusoga treated her workers badly so they planned to tie her and collect her money. Confessional statement is the best evidence to ground conviction and as held in several cases, it can be relied upon solely where voluntary.

“It is curious that the defendant who was privy to the state of affairs in the hotel told the court that he was shocked when the police informed him of the death of his boss and the manager when he was arrested at Port Harcourt.

“There is no doubt that the defendant was present at the premises of the scene of the crime as confirmed by him in his evidence in chief and exhibits before the court.”

The judge further said the court had carefully considered the evidence of the defendant, particularly his account of how he left the hotel premises on January 25, 2019, and his incredible story as to why he did not return to the hotel after the incident or report at the police station.

She held that the convict had no clear explanation why he fled to Port Harcourt the next day until his arrest. According to her, the evidence against the convict was unequivocal, positive, and irresistibly pointed to his guilt.

