Man sentenced to d*ath for k*lling one of his 3 wives’ lover

One Adelake Bara has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing one Olaleye Oke, whom he accused of having illicit affairs with one of his three wives.

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun convicted Bara on Monday, June 20, 2022, on a one-count charge of murder.

Justice Patricia Oduniyi, who delivered the judgement, said Oke’s offence contravened the criminal code of Ogun State, adding that the prosecution proved its case beyond doubt that the suspect is guilty of the crime.

Consequently, Oduniyi ruled that Bara must die by hanging.

In the course of the just-concluded trial, Ogun Prosecuting Counsel, T.O Adeyemi revealed that the convict committed the offence on May 1, 2018, at Afodan Farm Settlement, Ijoun, in the Aiyetoro area of the state.

According to Adeyemi, Oke was working on his farm when Bara confronted him for sleeping with one of his three wives.

The prosecuting counsel stated that the convict, during the confrontation, brought out his gun and shot Oke.

“Bara, who has three wives brought out a gun and shot Oke in the head, while the latter was trying to explain that he had no affair with any of Bara’s wives as accused,’’ Adeyemi stated.