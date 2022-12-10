ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man sentenced to d*ath by hanging for r*ping and assaulting Edo lady

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convict connived with his friends to gang-rape a 20-year-old lady, after which they rubbed pepper on her private parts.

Death by hanging (image used for illustrative purpose)
Death by hanging (image used for illustrative purpose)

A man identified as Taofeek Isah, has been sentenced to death by hanging for conniving with three of his friends, Jeremiah Okamudu and Miracle Pius, to kidnap, gang-rape, and grievously assault a 20-year-old lady, Blessing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While sentencing Isah to death, Justice Philip Imoedemhe of the Edo State High Court sitting in the Auchi area of the state, also convicted Okamudu, and Pius, but sentenced the duo to four years, and 19 years’ imprisonment respectively.

Prior to the pronouncement of the judgements, the lead prosecutor from the Edo State Ministry of Justice, Clement Eseigbe, had during the trial submitted that Isah connived with three of his friends to kidnap, gang-rape and grievously assault Blessing.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants committed the offences on October 22, 2021, at Okpella community in the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The defendants did rub pepper in the private parts of Blessing and inflicted physical injuries on her by beating her with a cutlass, wood and other dangerous objects,” the prosecutor added.

Delivering his judgements, Justice Imoedemhe held that all the evidence tendered before the court convinced him beyond reasonable doubt that Isah (1st defendant); Okamudu (2nd defendant), and Pius (4th defendant), were all guilty of the charges against them.

In a similar development, the court convicted a 61-year-old man, Taiwo Buoro, for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Having being convicted for rape, Buoro bagged a 10 years’ imprisonment without a fine option.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt pays over N125bn to 29,518 retirees

Lagos govt pays over N125bn to 29,518 retirees

lNEC cautions politicians against provocative outbursts during campaigns

lNEC cautions politicians against provocative outbursts during campaigns

Africa resolves to implement single air transport market — Sirika

Africa resolves to implement single air transport market — Sirika

2023 Presidency: Waste managers drum support for Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Waste managers drum support for Tinubu

GRV slams decay of public education sector under APC in Lagos State

GRV slams decay of public education sector under APC in Lagos State

Barbaric act in viral video not APC national chairman – Aide

Barbaric act in viral video not APC national chairman – Aide

Lagos achieving state free from sexual, gender based violence – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos achieving state free from sexual, gender based violence – Sanwo-Olu

FG bans articulated vehicles from plying Second Niger Bridge

FG bans articulated vehicles from plying Second Niger Bridge

Youth group calls for Gbajabiamila's impeachment over cash limit opposition

Youth group calls for Gbajabiamila's impeachment over cash limit opposition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake soldier, Rufai Abubakar

Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

Sleeping dogs

10-year-old boy devoured to death by 12 wild dogs

LGBTQI

US-based Ghanaian escapes death after being caught with alleged gay partner at Nima

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping