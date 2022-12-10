Man sentenced to d*ath by hanging for r*ping and assaulting Edo lady

While sentencing Isah to death, Justice Philip Imoedemhe of the Edo State High Court sitting in the Auchi area of the state, also convicted Okamudu, and Pius, but sentenced the duo to four years, and 19 years’ imprisonment respectively.

Prior to the pronouncement of the judgements, the lead prosecutor from the Edo State Ministry of Justice, Clement Eseigbe, had during the trial submitted that Isah connived with three of his friends to kidnap, gang-rape and grievously assault Blessing.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants committed the offences on October 22, 2021, at Okpella community in the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The defendants did rub pepper in the private parts of Blessing and inflicted physical injuries on her by beating her with a cutlass, wood and other dangerous objects,” the prosecutor added.

Delivering his judgements, Justice Imoedemhe held that all the evidence tendered before the court convinced him beyond reasonable doubt that Isah (1st defendant); Okamudu (2nd defendant), and Pius (4th defendant), were all guilty of the charges against them.

In a similar development, the court convicted a 61-year-old man, Taiwo Buoro, for raping a 12-year-old girl.