Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option

Lawal, who resides in the Olomore area of Abeokuta, had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of stealing and conversion. The Magistrate, V.B. William, convicted Lawal, following his guilty plea to the charges preferred against him.

William, thereafter, sentenced him to three months each for the first and second counts, saying that the sentence must run concurrently. She, however, gave him an option of restituting the amount of the goat and ram to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that Lawal committed the offences sometime in June 2023 at No. 47, Kuforiji Olubi Drive, Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olu-Balogun said that the defendant fraudulently obtained eight goats and one ram, all valued at ₦300,000, property of one Ibrahim Akanbi, under the pretence of helping the complainant sell the goats and ram.

“The complainant gave the defendant eight goats and a ram to help him sell them, but the defendant sold all of them and converted the money to his personal use.

“After committing the crime, he ran out of Ogun state without remitting the money to the complainant, but was later caught,” he said.