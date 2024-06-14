ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man fraudulently obtained eight goats and one ram, all valued at ₦300,000.

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option [Premium Times]
Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Lawal, who resides in the Olomore area of Abeokuta, had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of stealing and conversion. The Magistrate, V.B. William, convicted Lawal, following his guilty plea to the charges preferred against him.

William, thereafter, sentenced him to three months each for the first and second counts, saying that the sentence must run concurrently. She, however, gave him an option of restituting the amount of the goat and ram to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that Lawal committed the offences sometime in June 2023 at No. 47, Kuforiji Olubi Drive, Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olu-Balogun said that the defendant fraudulently obtained eight goats and one ram, all valued at ₦300,000, property of one Ibrahim Akanbi, under the pretence of helping the complainant sell the goats and ram.

“The complainant gave the defendant eight goats and a ram to help him sell them, but the defendant sold all of them and converted the money to his personal use.

“After committing the crime, he ran out of Ogun state without remitting the money to the complainant, but was later caught,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 419(b) and 390(3) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Tinubu leaves Abuja today to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos

Tinubu leaves Abuja today to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

Here are emergency hotlines to call about cholera outbreak in Lagos

Here are emergency hotlines to call about cholera outbreak in Lagos

Nigeria is suffering a growing cholera outbreak, NCDC alerts Nigerians

Nigeria is suffering a growing cholera outbreak, NCDC alerts Nigerians

AfDB plans to double climate finance to $25bn by 2030 amid $7-$15bn annual loss

AfDB plans to double climate finance to $25bn by 2030 amid $7-$15bn annual loss

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businessman sentence to 3 years imprisonment for trafficking 7.50kg of hemp

Businessman conceals 7.50 kg hemp in nylon bag disguised with crayfish, bitter leaf

File photo

Ghanaian businessman found dead in hotel during South Korea-Africa summit

The suspect would be charged to court after investigation [Tribune Online]

Ex-convict lands in police net for parading himself as soldier

James Brown visits Bobrisky in Ikoyi prison 'to know if she is alright' [Instagram|:@wf_jamesbrown]

James Brown visits Bobrisky in Kirikiri prison 'to know if she is alright'