ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos man sentenced to 2 years in prison for exporting 3.4kg hemp

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court also ordered that the drugs be destroyed by the NDLEA within 60 days.

Lagos man sentenced to 2 years in prison for exporting 3.4kg hemp [Getty Images]
Lagos man sentenced to 2 years in prison for exporting 3.4kg hemp [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Justice Mohammed Kala, however, gave the defendant an option of ₦200,000 fine. The convict was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a two-count charge of conspiracy and export of 3.4kg of hemp to Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arraigned on February 1 and pleaded guilty to the charge. The court, however, adjourned the case following an application by the prosecution, Juliana Iroabuchi, for a short adjournment to enable her to review the facts of the case.

Iroabuchi, who reviewed the facts before the court, tendered nine exhibits which the court admitted as evidence. She urged the court to proceed and convict the defendant, based on his plea and the evidence of the prosecution, while the defendant had no objection to the facts presented by the prosecution.

Justice Kala consequently convicted the defendant as charged. Meanwhile, before the sentence, the defendant begged the court to show mercy as he was a first offender with no past criminal records and urged the court to give him an option of a fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, in its verdict, sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment with an option of ₦200,000 fine. The court also ordered that the drugs, which were tendered as an exhibit, be destroyed by the NDLEA within 60 days if there was no appeal against the judgment.

According to the charge, the defendant committed the offence on December 5, 2022, during the examination of cargo at the Shaco Export Shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the convict exported 3.4 kg of cannabis, without lawful authority, to Dubai. She said that the convict committed the offence in conspiracy with one Uche Onowu, a Nigerian who resides in Dubai, but was now at large. The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa [NAN]

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain