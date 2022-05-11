RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man sentence to 30 years in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend’s son

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An appeal court on the southern island of Jeju upheld a lower court’s decision and sentenced Baek Kwang-seok to 30 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s teenage son.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The court also sentenced his accomplice, Kim Si-nam to 27-years in prison.

Baek 49, and his accomplice, Kim 47, strangled a middle school-age son of Baek’s ex-girlfriend with a belt at the victim’s home in Jeju in July 2021, in anger over the estranged relationship.

“The nature of the crime is serious and highly blamable. The pain the victim may have suffered is beyond any words,’’ a judge at the Gwangju High Court’s branch on Jeju said in the ruling.

However, the court ruled the killing does not appear to have been premeditated, rejecting the prosecution’s request for the death penalty for both.

The police made public the identities and photos of the two men, saying the public’s deserve to know, given the crime’s brutality.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

N100m: What APC plans to do with the presidential form profits

N100m: What APC plans to do with the presidential form profits

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Lagos State governorship race: Sanwo-Olu submits re-election forms, confident of victory

Lagos State governorship race: Sanwo-Olu submits re-election forms, confident of victory

PDP urges EFCC, AGF to monitor movement of funds in MDAs

PDP urges EFCC, AGF to monitor movement of funds in MDAs

ASUU strike: NANS begins mass protest

ASUU strike: NANS begins mass protest

Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for medical care - Lai Mohammed

Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for medical care - Lai Mohammed

El-rufai calls for sustained operations into terrorists enclave

El-rufai calls for sustained operations into terrorists enclave

2023: US urges media to give voice to all Nigerians

2023: US urges media to give voice to all Nigerians

Trending

"If God hasn’t called you, you can’t do this work" – Ghanaian sex worker (video)

“Coronavirus has seriously affected nightlife, there is low patronage now – sex workers cry

My penis fell off and I put it in dustbin – 47-year-old father tells traumatic story

Mystery as lovers found dead inside city lodging

File image of police officers outside a sttion

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred