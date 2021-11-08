Man sent to prison for raping 12-year-old girl beside gutter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H . Adebisi, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be kept at Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo Town.

Adebisi ordered that the defendant should be remanded pending advice of Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that Azeez, on Oct. 25, at 7.30 p.m., at Ayetoro-Oke, unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the minor in the neighborhood.

“The victim was running an errand within the neighborhood; she was asked to go and buy onions when the defendant waylaid her on the way and defiled her beside a gutter.

“The victim called for help, but the defendant put his five fingers in her mouth in order to prevent her from shouting; some people in the area came to her rescue and apprehended the defendant,” Adedeji said.