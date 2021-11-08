RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man sent to prison for raping 12-year-old girl beside gutter

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan, on Monday, ordered the remand of one Lukumon Azeez, 35, for alleged defilement of a 12-year-old.

Azeez, of Alubiagba Compound, Ayetoro-Oke, in Oyo State, is charged on one count of defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H . Adebisi, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be kept at Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo Town.

Adebisi ordered that the defendant should be remanded pending advice of Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that Azeez, on Oct. 25, at 7.30 p.m., at Ayetoro-Oke, unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the minor in the neighborhood.

“The victim was running an errand within the neighborhood; she was asked to go and buy onions when the defendant waylaid her on the way and defiled her beside a gutter.

“The victim called for help, but the defendant put his five fingers in her mouth in order to prevent her from shouting; some people in the area came to her rescue and apprehended the defendant,” Adedeji said.

According to Adedeji, the alleged offence contravenes Section 34 of the state’s Child Rights Law of 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

