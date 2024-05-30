Man seeks full custody due to woman spending more time with infant

Sadia, who was seeking a divorce, stated in her testimony before the court that she did not know the reason why her husband made up his mind to part ways with her.

"After I was told about Lukman’s plight of needing a child badly, I became pregnant for him and gave birth to the child.

“We have been living well and I don’t know exactly why he no longer wants me.

“However, if Lukman remains resolute, the court should give me custody of our child because he is too young to be with his father,” Sadia said.

Earlier, the petitioner, an Arabic lecturer, had cited domestic violence and lack of care for his decision to call it quits with Elesinmata.

“My lord, I want an end to this relationship because Elesinmeta doesn’t cater to me and we frequently fight.

“Besides, I did not perform any essential marital rites on Elesinmeta, and I also wish to be given custody of our only child,” Lukman added.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, S.M. Akintayo, held that there was no valid marriage to be dissolved due to non-payment of bride price and non-performance of other marital rites.

Akintayo noted that Lukman and Elesinmeta only agreed on child production, not marriage. She, consequently, granted custody of the child to the respondent, noting that it might be detrimental to allow the petitioner to take charge of the child in his formative years.