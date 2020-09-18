Kazeem, a resident of Olorunsogo-Moletearea in Ibadan testified before Chief Henry Agbaje that his wife was only concern about what she could get from him and not bearing any child for him.

He also alleged that his wife may have contracted some sexual infections through her adulterous attitude, which has prevented her from getting pregnant.

“My lord, Tunrayo lied to me that she had only one child with her previous husband before I made up my mind to marry her.

“However, I soon discovered that she, in fact, had three kids and so was not bordered whether I had a child or not.

“I enrolled her for medical treatment, but she never went to the hospital.

“Then, I told her that if she doesn’t get pregnant for me, she should leave my house because I will no longer waste my money.

“Besides, Tunrayo doesn’t pray with me as a Muslim, she either returns home when the prayer is over or around 11.00 p.m. in the night.

“Worst still, she is encouraging her children to disrespect me,’’ Kazeem explained.

Consenting to the suit, the respondent did not deny any of the allegations levelled against her.

Instead, Tunrayo, a businesswoman raised fresh issues.

She argued that her husband was fond of beating her always.

“My lord, Kazeem cannot keep marital secrets, he tells everybody whatever transpires between both of us.

“I spent all my business money on him when he had a vehicle accident and only refunded just N500 out of it.

“Kazeem only gives me N300 as daily feeding allowance,’’ Tunrayo said.

Ruling on the matter, Agbaje ordered the duo to produce their relatives in court and adjourned the case until Oct. 6 for judgment.