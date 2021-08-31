RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man seeks access to children from ex-wife

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 38-year-old teacher, Oladejo Musbahu, on Tuesday prayed a Shari’a Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to order his ex-wife, Fatima Adebanjo, to allow him access to his three children.

Man seeks access to children from ex-wife. [allnews]
Man seeks access to children from ex-wife. [allnews]

The complainant also prayed the court to confirm a pronouncement of divorce he issued the defendant.

Recommended articles

He said he was no longer interested in Adebanjo because she wasn’t submissive, adding that her parents had also abused and assaulted him.

On her part, the defendant denied the allegations, adding that the complainant had issued her three pronouncements of divorce which were irrevocable.

She agreed to allow him to see his children outside the premises of her parents’ house.

The judge, Malam Nuhu Falalu, advised the couple to consider their children and settle their differences.

He adjourned the matter till Sept. 21, for the defendant to present witnesses on her counterclaim of being issued three divorce pronouncements.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG may go hard on Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination

Number of acutely malnourished children on the increase in Kaduna

Akeredolu outlaws open grazing of cattle in Ondo with new law

2.9 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria since March

Blue Bus: Key stats show anti-human trafficking campaign is moving in right direction

Stop plea bargain with crime suspects, APC Chairman tells EFCC

Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike

Plateau killings: Gov Lalong meets with Jos North stakeholders

Obasanjo urges Nigerians to look inwards, develop local content