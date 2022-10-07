Man sedates 14-year-old daughter with drugs, turns her to sex machine

Joseph, who was on Thursday, October 6, 2022, by operatives of the Ogun So-Safe Corps, was alleged to have turned his teenage daughter into a sex machine, such that he drugs her all the time to her carnal knowledge of her.

In a statement in which Joseph’s arrest was disclosed, So-Safe Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf said the agency got a distress call that the suspect, who lives at Akinbo Phase 2, Opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, had allegedly had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.

Following the tip-off, Ogun State Commander, Soji Ganzallo directed the Divisional Officer of the Corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe in the area, SC Akeem Olaiya, to immediately arrest the suspect.

According to Yusuf, the Agbado Area Command also mobilized more men to the scene to protect the suspect against jungle justice.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide his secret deals with his innocent daughter,” Yusuf added.

The victim, who accused her father of sleeping with her several times after sedating her with drugs, said she “used to notice white discharges from my private part.”

Confessing to the crime, the suspect denied sedating his daughter with drugs, saying he only had carnal knowledge of her once.