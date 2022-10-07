RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man sedates 14-year-old daughter with drugs, turns her to sex machine

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenage girl, who accused her father of sleeping with her several times, said the suspect sedate her with drugs before committing the crime.

Man sedates daughter with drugs
Man sedates daughter with drugs

Olukayode Joseph, a 50-year-old man, has landed in police net for sedating his 14-year-old daughter with drugs, and defiling her.

Read Also

Joseph, who was on Thursday, October 6, 2022, by operatives of the Ogun So-Safe Corps, was alleged to have turned his teenage daughter into a sex machine, such that he drugs her all the time to her carnal knowledge of her.

In a statement in which Joseph’s arrest was disclosed, So-Safe Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf said the agency got a distress call that the suspect, who lives at Akinbo Phase 2, Opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, had allegedly had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.

Following the tip-off, Ogun State Commander, Soji Ganzallo directed the Divisional Officer of the Corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe in the area, SC Akeem Olaiya, to immediately arrest the suspect.

According to Yusuf, the Agbado Area Command also mobilized more men to the scene to protect the suspect against jungle justice.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide his secret deals with his innocent daughter,” Yusuf added.

The victim, who accused her father of sleeping with her several times after sedating her with drugs, said she “used to notice white discharges from my private part.”

Confessing to the crime, the suspect denied sedating his daughter with drugs, saying he only had carnal knowledge of her once.

The suspect and the victim have, however, been transferred to the Ajuwon Police Division for further investigations.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of Abia APC Governorship primaries

Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of Abia APC Governorship primaries

NEMA receives 180 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

NEMA receives 180 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

NIS hands over suspected trafficker, 21 Mauritania bound victims to NAPTIP

NIS hands over suspected trafficker, 21 Mauritania bound victims to NAPTIP

WAEC distances self from recruitment report

WAEC distances self from recruitment report

Senators express divergent views on 2023 Appropriation Bill

Senators express divergent views on 2023 Appropriation Bill

2023: Trade group endorses Tinubu, urges South-West to unite for him

2023: Trade group endorses Tinubu, urges South-West to unite for him

Dangote calls for calm over shutdown of Obajana Cement plant

Dangote calls for calm over shutdown of Obajana Cement plant

Gov. Fayemi signs 6 bills into law

Gov. Fayemi signs 6 bills into law

2 minutes summary of Buhari's spending plan for 2023

2 minutes summary of Buhari's spending plan for 2023

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lady

Lady closely misses death while using loaded gun for TikTok video (watch)

Bereaved father

Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

Manhood

Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs.

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs