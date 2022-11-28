Man r*pes 5-year-old boy to d*ath in Ogun, police arrest suspect

In a statement disclosing Ajibola’s arrest, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect perpetrated the crime in the Ogijo area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was nabbed following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the chairman of community development association, Olorunwa Arogbeja.

The police spokesperson added that the CDA chairman reported that one of the community members informed him that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a five-year-old boy, consequent upon which the boy died in the process.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being an homosexual and that while he was having sex with the deceased boy, the boy gave up the ghost.

“He confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he hurriedly buried the boy.

“He has also taken policemen to where the deceased was buried,” Oyeyemi added.

The police spokesperson in Ogun State added that Ajibola would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations for him to be prosecuted.