According to many reports, 45-year-old Essien sneaked away from his bedroom to the teenager's where his wife caught him in the act.

He was unable to support his denial when he was asked why he was in his stepdaughter's room late in the night the Daily Post News confirmed in a report on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Joseph Sunday Essien has been arrested by the police and paraded to newsmen. The alleged sexual misconduct has caused a heartbreak to the victim's mother who says she "will never return to the home of that wicked man" in a report by the Daily Post.

She reportedly came to be living with the suspect when her first husband died.