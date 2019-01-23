Adedayo, a 31-year-old man allegedly committed the crime at the residence of the deceased at the APC Quarters in Suleja located in Niger State. He confirmed to Punch News that he was forced to murder the victim who caught him as he entered his apartment to steal.

The shame that would accompany his capture for an attempted robbery offence at Liman's house will have been too much to bear.

"I have been planning to steal from his house for the past six months; unfortunately, the day I went there, he was at home and the only option left for me was to kill him.

“Liman’s house was well furnished and I wanted to have some of the property; but when I met him in his house, I killed him so that he would not expose me to people," the suspect told Punch.

Adelowo Adedayo who is believed to have stolen items such as television and footwear from the deceased is to be arraigned in court on a date yet to be fixed.

Punch gathered from police spokesperson Muhammad Abubakar.