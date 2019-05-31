A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja has remanded one Okpara, a 22-yr-old man in prison over alleged theft and trespass.

The court ordered the remand of the suspect who pleaded guilty pending conclusion of the police investigation into the matter.

According to Punch, the Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, gave the order following an application by Mrs. Ijeoma Ukagha, the Prosecution Counsel who told the court that the matter was still under investigation.

Ukagha had earlier told the court that one Rawla of Health centre, Karmo, Abuja, reported the matter on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Karmo police station.

The prosecuting counsel alleged that the accused person dishonestly trespassed into the complainant’s room without her consent and made away with Techno tab 7 cell phone and MP3.

Punch reports that the complainant tracked the suspect to his sister and brother’s place, where he was arrested with the stolen Mp3.

However, during investigations, the accused person confessed that one Mathias, now at large, bought the stolen phone at N20,000.

The prosecuting counsel, said that the case was still under investigation and the phone in question was yet to be recovered, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge adjourned the case until June 26, 2019.