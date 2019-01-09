The accused, Imrana Haruna, reportedly committed the offence on September 22, 2018, in Bayala village in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

He was arrested and arraigned before a Katsina senior Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 following a report filed by the victim's husband, Musa Idris.

Police prosecuting officer, Sergeant Lawal Bello, told the court that Haruna "criminally entered into the victim's room without permission and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her".

He said the act is against the state's penal code. The suspect is being charged with criminal trespass, criminal force and rape.

The prosecutor further revealed that the suspect is still under investigation and requested that a new date be fixed for mention.

Presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, remanded the accused in police custody while the case was adjourned till March 7.