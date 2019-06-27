A 23-year-old man, Yusuf Mohammed has been remanded in prison by an Ado Ekiti Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, June 27, 2019, for allegedly beheading his 14-yr-old wife, Safiat Yakubu.

According to Punch, the Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika ordered the accused be remanded in prison custody after adjourning the matter till July 30 for mention.

The accused according to the police prosecutor, Insp Monica Ikebuilo allegedly committed the offence on June 16 in Ilasa Ekiti in the Ekiti East Council area of Ekiti State.

“The offence is punishable under section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012”.

Stating the reason why the accused killed his teenager wife, Ikebuilo alleged that Yusuf killed the deceased because she refused to move to his house after paying her bride price, adding that the accused was suspicious that the deceased was having extra-marital affairs with another man.

The police prosecutor said “the accused went to lay an ambush for her in the bush and cut off her head”.

Ikebuilo added that the case file has been duplicated and forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.