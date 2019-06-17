The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule- Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send back the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The defendant, who resides in Masamasa area of Lagos, was charged with defiling a minor.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 27 at his residence.

He said the case was reported at the Gender Section of Ikeja Police command by the girl’s mother.

The case which contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, was adjourned until Oct. 14, 2019