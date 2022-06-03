Man regains freedom after spending 11 years in prison without trial

Maxwell Dele, a man who spent no less than 11 years in prison for an offense his neighbor committed, has finally regained his freedom.

According to Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF), who made the disclosure of Adele’s case in a statement, officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) were hunting for one James Idem, when they nabbed the former.

Idem was believed to be responsible for a robbery operation, but unfortunately for Dele, who owned a shop close to the former in Ikorodu market, Lagos, he was asked about his whereabouts.

The lawyers said when Dele could not provide information about James, the policemen took him into custody and accused him of armed robbery.

The statement read: “During the search for Mr James, Dele was asked by the police officers to provide information on the whereabouts of Mr James and when Dele couldn’t provide those answers, he was arrested for armed robbery.

“Dele was handed over to the Sagamu Road Police Station, from where he was transferred to SARS Ikeja, Lagos, where he was hanged and tortured.

“Dele was also forced to sign an already written statement on October 16, 2011, the same day he was charged with armed robbery at the Magistrate Court 17, Ikeja, Lagos. Dele remained in the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, and never appeared in court again for the next 11 years.

“ASF France tendered an application to the Lagos State High Court on behalf of the detainee, particularly seeking his unconditional or conditional release, citing instances of torture, violation of his fundamental human rights, rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement, provided under sections 35 and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. The application was successful at the High Court of Lagos State.”