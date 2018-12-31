The suspect, Vincent Idumonyi, had invited the secondary school girl to an undisclosed hotel after a month of being friends on the site.

The suspect is alleged to have abducted her for three days following her acceptance of his invitation.

He then contacted her family to demand a ransom of N500,000 before her release, but the family only parted with N382,000, before the police traced Idumonyi and arrested him.

Idumonyi confessed to having raped the girl twice. He also admitted that he threatened her with a knife and injecting her with a deadly substance.