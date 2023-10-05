Labourer prevents man from poisoning himself in Lagos

The 34-year-old man, according to multiple reports, has attempted suicide in Igbologun in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He was, however, rescued when a labourer in the next compound to his house saw him and raised the alarm.

The labourer who identified himself simply as Jamiu said his alarm attracted the attention of people who quickly contacted the police.

He said, “That Tuesday morning around 10.30 a.m. while I was at a building site, I looked into the next compound and saw one man drinking something from a white bottle that I recognised as an insecticide.

“Immediately I saw him, I started shouting, people gathered and rushed into his compound to stop him. As people were gathering, I then ran to the police station to report. Policemen came and rushed him to the hospital.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said the man is currently under the protective custody of the police in the hospital.

Hundeyin indicated that the man may be prosecuted, saying, “Attempted suicide is a felony because it involves taking life.”

He, however, added, “Charging the suspect to court depends on the outcome of his medical treatment. If he survives it and he is strong enough to be arraigned, yes, we will arraign him.

“He is still in hospital. Once he is discharged, yes. A law has been broken; a crime has been committed.”