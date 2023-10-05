ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Labourer prevents man from poisoning himself in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police has now arrested the man for attempting suicide, and vowed to drag him to court.

Police says the man will the charged to court if he survives [Punch]
Police says the man will the charged to court if he survives [Punch]

Recommended articles

The 34-year-old man, according to multiple reports, has attempted suicide in Igbologun in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He was, however, rescued when a labourer in the next compound to his house saw him and raised the alarm.

The labourer who identified himself simply as Jamiu said his alarm attracted the attention of people who quickly contacted the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “That Tuesday morning around 10.30 a.m. while I was at a building site, I looked into the next compound and saw one man drinking something from a white bottle that I recognised as an insecticide.

“Immediately I saw him, I started shouting, people gathered and rushed into his compound to stop him. As people were gathering, I then ran to the police station to report. Policemen came and rushed him to the hospital.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said the man is currently under the protective custody of the police in the hospital.

Hundeyin indicated that the man may be prosecuted, saying, “Attempted suicide is a felony because it involves taking life.”

He, however, added, “Charging the suspect to court depends on the outcome of his medical treatment. If he survives it and he is strong enough to be arraigned, yes, we will arraign him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is still in hospital. Once he is discharged, yes. A law has been broken; a crime has been committed.”

The police spokesperson emphasised that suicide is a crime. Hence, the man would be charged to court.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi ex-federal lawmaker, others, dump PDP for APC ahead of guber poll

Kogi ex-federal lawmaker, others, dump PDP for APC ahead of guber poll

Wole Soyinka dares accusers to prove allegations of fake academic credentials

Wole Soyinka dares accusers to prove allegations of fake academic credentials

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful [Video]

LASTMA (Credit: Google)

Man faints after seeing body of pregnant wife killed in Ago Palace crash

A woman in handcuffs

Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos