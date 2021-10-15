RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man pours bleach in neighbour's eyes following a misunderstanding

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 35-year-old engineer, Tolu Akinsola, was on Friday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly pouring bleach in her neighbour’s eyes.

Man pours bleach in neighbour's eyes following a misunderstanding.
Man pours bleach in neighbour's eyes following a misunderstanding.

The police charged Akinsola, who resides at No. 16, Olorunnisola St., Mushin, Lagos with assault and breach of the peace.

Recommended articles

She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Rukayat Ogundeji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 4.

Ogundeji alleged that the defendant poured ”hypo” bleach in Mr Samson Fatoyinbo’s eyes following a minor misunderstanding.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 171 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault while Section 168(2) stipulates three months’ imprisonment for breach of the peace.

Magistrate A.J. Odueke admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Odueke adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

Trending

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Condom

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak, vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)