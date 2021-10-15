Man pours bleach in neighbour's eyes following a misunderstanding.

She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Rukayat Ogundeji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 4.

Ogundeji alleged that the defendant poured ”hypo” bleach in Mr Samson Fatoyinbo’s eyes following a minor misunderstanding.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 171 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault while Section 168(2) stipulates three months’ imprisonment for breach of the peace.

Magistrate A.J. Odueke admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.