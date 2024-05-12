ADVERTISEMENT
Man in trouble for sexualising his 4-year-old child in images he posted online

News Agency Of Nigeria

The matter has been reported to the Edo Police command for investigation and necessary action.

The suspect is already in custody [NPF]
The suspect is already in custody [NPF]

The father, who posted different obsene pictures of his daughter wrote, "My daughter will grow to love the lifestyle."

Many social media users had called on NAPTIP and the police, seeking the arrest of the man.

NAPTIP, while reacting to the photos on Sunday on its official X handle @naptipnigeria, said it was a crime to post child sexual material.

"Thank you all for bringing this obscenity to our attention. This is Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) which is a crime. Relevant authorities have been alerted.

"We are working on contacting Meta to bring down the accounts while we track the offenders," it stated.

The agency urged the public to desist from further sharing the unsanitised pictures of the child.

"You are adding to the problem by aiding the distribution of CSAM which is also a crime," it stated.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, who also responded to the post on his verified X handle @princemoye1, said the matter had been reported to the Edo Police command for investigation and necessary action.

"The command will take it up and counsel the parents rather than prosecute them," he said. According to him, it is an act of indecency and exposing the young child to moral dangers.

"This kind of a thing will expose the girl to the rots in our system and moral dangers. Many of us don’t know the implications of what we do. We will educate them, and many alike," he said.

